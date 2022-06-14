Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who went from employee to owner of the firm due to the trial of Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez, the prominent attorney who represented Johnny Depp in his libel trial against Amber Heard, has been promoted to partner at her law firm, Brown Rudnick, the firm announced Tuesday.

“Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial showed the world that she was ready to take the next step now,” said William Baldiga, president and CEO of Brown Rudnick in a press release.

Vásquez stood out in the trial for his questioning style, sometimes reserved, sometimes aggressive. She walked Depp through her testimony over several days on the witness stand at the Fairfax, Virginia, courthouse.

With Heard on the stand in the final days of the trial, Vasquez repeatedly hounded her with questions suggesting she was a liar and had made up scenarios alleging Depp assaulted her. And in closing arguments, Vasquez suggested that Heard perjured himself and told the jury not to believe him.

The scenes went viral on TikTok and Twitter, where Vasquez gained followers. In the end, his approach also worked in the jury, which reached a verdict that heavily favored Depp.

Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew during Johnny Depp’s trial. (Photo by Steve Helber/POOL/AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Vasquez, who lives in California, worked alongside Benjamin Chew, a partner in Brown Rudnick’s Washington, DC, office during the trial. Chew had a more low-key presence throughout the case, and former colleagues described him to Insider as having a “soft-spoken” style. The two have befriended Depp fans.

The rapid promotion of Vasquez, a graduate of Southwestern Law School and the University of Southern California, may be a way for Brown Rudnick to keep her on the firm’s staff. The New York Post reported that other firms had considered stealing it from her. And de Ella has become a celebrity in her own right, with fans cheering her and her boyfriend, WeWork executive Edward Owen, on the way to the airport as they left Virginia.

Camille Vasquez

Camille Vasquez has become part of pop culture thanks to a two-minute video in which he does not stop interrupting the lawyer of Amber Heard by constantly repeating “protest”. This clip has more than 27 million views and already has countless imitations among Internet users.

On Twitter, a tweet stands out in which a user points out that although he is still a fan of Johnny Depp, he is now also “a fan until death of Camille Vasquez”. He’s not the only one.

The Internet is full of fans of the lawyer, whose name adorns T-shirts and hashtags. The fanaticism is such that a couple of days ago, a Colombian fan surprised the world by showing off a tattoo with her face.

Camille Vasquez hugging Johnny Depp in court. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Camille has been working at the Brown Rudnick law firm for four years and is one of nine lawyers who are part of the actor’s legal team.. In an era in which female lawyers become true icons, as is the case with Sigrid McCawleylegal counsel to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, Camille was named by Best Lawyer magazine as “one of the names to keep in mind” in the legal universe.

“Camille is adept at formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients. She also has extensive experience handling the parallel crisis communications and reputation management issues that arise from these engagements”details the biography of the lawyer.

Camille Vasquez

The networks are full of followers who assure that her figure is empowering, since Latin women represent only 2% of the legal profession. However, there are those who do not believe that Camille will be remembered in such a positive way as McCawley, since there are many who accuse the lawyer of having done her a disservice by feminism by questioning the accusations of Amber Heard.

There are also those who applaud Velazquez for making domestic violence against men visible, as she herself pointed out in the trial. “There is a victim of domestic violence between us in court, but it’s not Mrs. Heard,” he alleged before assuring that the actor had been the victim of repeated emotional, physical and verbal abuse.

