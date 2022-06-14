Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp will spend the summer together, the lawyer said in an interview

Rumors about an alleged romance between Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez they get bigger and bigger. In the most recent statements of the Law graduate, she confirmed that the actor invited her to spend the summer in Europe with him.

In an interview for Univision, the 37-year-old woman was questioned about her relationship with the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean and assured that he is his friend, but before that he is his client.





Video





A fragment of the interview he had with Univision circulates on social networks.





The interviewer asked him why he never answered questions from fans outside the Virginia courthouse about his alleged relationship with Deppand she said it was a rule by the court.

“I couldn’t, the court ordered us not to give interviews or say anything outside of court,” he said.





read also

jasmine jasso

Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp’s lawyer will go see him play in Europe

Camille confessed to the communicator that the interpreter had invited her to Europe to see him play with his friend jeff beck this summer, and that she had accepted.

She did not clarify if there is something more than a friendship between them, but she did comment that she loves all her clients very much and likes to get along with them.

In addition to that, he talked about the interaction he had with the also guitarist during the hearings of the trial against Amber Heard, in which he was seen hugging him. She commented that she usually hugs people because she “is Hispanic”, and above all because Johnny I was going through a very difficult time.





read also

Martin Mena

“He is my friend, but first he is my client and he was going through something very difficult… I love my clients very much and I am Hispanic, I like to hug and touch people. I do give him a hug because he needed it,” she said with a smile.

This is how Camille Vasquez celebrated the jury’s verdict

Regarding how she celebrated once she and her legal team got the ruling in favor of Depp in court, she said the first thing she did was call her parents and her sister.

They congratulated her and were speechless upon hearing the news. “They were speechless, that’s what they told me… my niece told me ‘Bravo aunt'”, she concluded.

The best photos of Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp at the trial

1

the star lawyer

Camille won the love of Depp fans

two

the great shipper

Although many would like to see them together, it seems that they are just friends

3

Great team

Throughout the trial they were seen very concentrated

4

Supported him from the start

She became his faithful companion like the rest of the team

5

tense moments

Camille was with Johnny in his most difficult moments