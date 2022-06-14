Camila Cabello sticks out her tongue and takes a photo from below squeezing her breasts in a bikini

The singer shared in the last few hours a new gallery of images to show the best moments of her week, as her followers are used to. And although the cover that is seen in her Feed is of a beautiful puppy, as the images go by, the temperature rises.

Camila Hair He showed how much fun he had with his pet on a day of sun and beach, but he also showed a lot of skin and drove his fans crazy, especially with that image that today adds likes on Instagram.

Specifically in the third photo, the famous one showed her most ardent side, in a very playful photograph with the charisma that characterizes her. In the image that was taken from below, Camila is seen with her tongue out in a sensual way, while she poses with a blue bikini and squeezes her breasts, being almost completely exposed, so much so that she is perfectly observed and Very close a mole that she has on her chest.

In another of the photos, although it looks very pixelated and blurry, the artist was captured on her back and topless, enjoying the paradisiacal sea, with her hair tied up and looking towards the horizon. And in the last images she showed her imposing look and her legs, lying on the sofa.

In just a few hours, the publication exceeded 200,000 likes, and its fans exploited the posting of comments, both in English and Spanish, filling it with a lot of love, as well as hundreds of emojis of little fires, hearts and faces of lovers.. “I love you very much Camila ❤️”, “What a cute swimsuit Cami I love you”, “Camila mood Latina”, “How beautiful and sexy you are”, “I love you, do you understand?”, “Omg, how perfect”, “Girl beautiful I love you”, “You uploaded a beach photo and you make me miss the sea😭😭😭”, “Beautiful you and beautiful your pet Cami”, “How cute is Tarzan”, “Ok, but the fifth photo 😍“, Were some of the messages that netizens left him.

And although she is highly praised for her bikini photos, she has also been harshly criticized in recent days. The Daily Mail newspaper published some photographs that were captured by a paparazzi, and where the singer is exposed wearing a bikini in Italy. Precisely an orange bikini with which she published an image where only her tail was visible.

But this newspaper published images that did not favor her from the angles in which they were taken and led her to pass public ridicule, ridicule and criticism for her body. “Obese”, “Fat”, “Heavy”, were some of the qualifiers that were thrown at him in networks.