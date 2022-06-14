Camila Cabello deleted her tweets after her presentation in the Champions League

Although the presentation of Camila Hair in the UEFA Champions League final it has been spectacular, it has not been to the liking of many people. After her show at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, the former Fifth Harmony member used her social media to express her discontent. What happened?

-> LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC IN ENGLISH, 24 HOURS, HERE

First of all, it should be noted that the game started 36 minutes late, something that does not usually happen in a Champions League final. Camila Hair, who had everything ready, also had to wait for his performance. And as she sang, fans from both teams took their frustration out on her.

CAMILA CABELLO CONFESSED WHY SHE IS AN ARTIST AND HARRY STYLES HAS A LOT TO DO WITH IT

Camila Hair he was singing his songs and, instead of enjoying them, the fans sang their club anthems at the same time. This caused the ‘Havana’ singer to use her Twitter account to complain about the attitude of the fans.





SAID IT ALL! CAMILA CABELLO TALKED ABOUT HER NEXT SHOW IN PERU

“I can’t believe people were singing their team’s anthem during our performance. My team and I tirelessly for so long to bring the right vibes and put on a good show, ”said the Cuban artist a few minutes after her show. She shows that she typed hot.

In another tweet, Camila Hair He added, “Very rude, but never mind, I’m glad you guys enjoyed it.” Of course, the anger did not last long because after a while he deleted the two publications that he made.

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!