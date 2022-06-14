Camila Cabello appears in the Champions League final; this was her show – El Financiero

After reporting that there was a delay in the start of the UEFA Champions League finalthe appearance of Camila Hair with a brief Show in the Stade de France It gave hope to all the fans who had the opportunity to access the stadium that the long-awaited match would start soon.

Cabello, who should have come out to sing less than 10 minutes after the initial whistle, did not started his show until 2:25 p.m. Mexico time.

The one born in Cuba, accompanied by a hundred dancers who moved across a blue mat spread out on the lawn, formed the word ‘Hello’, which could be seen from the heights of the stands and the Parisian stadium.

started his Show with the interpretation ofMiss‘, one of his greatest successes after his departure from the girl bandFifth Harmony.

The presentation of the 25-year-old Latina, known for songs like ‘Bam Bam‘ Y ‘havana‘ and nominated for the Grammy Awards, was accompanied by a great play of light, fireworks Y smokea lot of smoke due to the shooting of the fires.

After interpreting his worldwide success, he continued precisely with ‘Bam Bam‘ and ended with ‘Don’t go yet‘, songs that have won the affection of their international audience.

Cabello ended her performance in the French stadium with the word ‘Family’ made again by her dancers, with which she seeks to convey a positive togetherness messageat the same time highlight your latin roots when writing these words in Spanish.

The word ‘Family’ on Camila Cabello’s show. Photo: EFE

The performance was left in the background for the fans, who made several chants during it due to the delay in the final, due to the disaster that was organized at the gates of the stadium.

With information from EFE