Britney Spears loses the baby she was expecting | Love 40

Britney Spears Y Sam Asghari They have communicated through their social networks the news that nobody wanted to read. The couple has lost the baby they were expecting. The singer and the model were going to become parents for the first time together after several years of relationship with an eye on their future wedding.

At the beginning of April, Britney and Sam jointly confirmed that they were expecting their first baby together: “I lost a lot of weight to go on my trip to Maui and gained it back… I thought: Wow… what happened to me?” my husband said “no you’re pregnant from silly food!!!” so i took a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…i’m having a baby…4 days later i’m a little more pregnant of food It’s growing! If there are 2 there… I think I might go crazy.”

But a miscarriage has shattered her dreams of motherhood/fatherhood. Thus began his harsh statement in his official profiles: “It is with profound sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miraculous baby at an early stage of pregnancy. This is a devastating moment for any parent.”

Both she and he sing the ‘mea culpa’ in this statement assuring that perhaps they rushed to break the news at such an early stage of her pregnancy in which the risk of these abortions occurring is usually higher: “Perhaps we should have wait until we’re further along to announce it, but we were too excited to announce the good news.”

The Princess of Pop wanted to thank all the signs of affection that they are receiving and will receive after the announcement of this terrible news: “The love we feel for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for your full support. We respectfully ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

This was going to be the third pregnancy for Britney Spears who already has two children, Sean, 16, and Jaden, 15, from her relationship with her former husband Kevin Federline. Britney has been dating Sam Asghari since 2016 when they met in the Slumber Party video clip. They both got engaged in September 2021 and will marry in 2022 if nothing changes.

From LOS40 we send our encouragement to the couple in this difficult moment of their lives.