Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested for stalking singer

This content was published on June 14, 2022 – 07:05

New York, June 14 (EFE) .- The ex-husband of the singer Britney Spears, Jason Alexander, was arrested and charged with a felony of stalking and a bail of 100,000 dollars was imposed, after allegedly trying to sneak into the wedding of the pop star held last week.

As reported on Tuesday by The New York Post, prosecutors in California’s Ventura County also charged Alexander, 40, with the crimes of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism and assault.

The judges in the case have also granted Spears a protection and restraining order from Alexander that will last until June 13, 2025.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all accusations against him, according to the New York newspaper.

Spears’ attorney, Matthew Rosengart, said after the hearing that authorities and prosecutors “are clearly taking this very, very seriously.”

“I am personally outraged by what happened,” he said, emphasizing the felony charge of stalking. “This is a serious matter,” Rosengart added. “This is not a ‘wedding accident’. It was an infiltration, as we all saw, by surprise.”

Britney Spears’ ex-husband tried to disrupt the singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of four years, last Thursday by breaking into their home hours before the couple were to marry in a private ceremony.

Alexander was arrested outside Spears’ Thousand Oaks mansion and was initially ordered held on $2,500 bond for the incident.

The detainee, who married the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” in 2004 during a trip to Las Vegas (USA) but signed the divorce 55 hours later, managed to access Spears’ house and record the preparations for the link.

The man managed to avoid the security perimeter of the mansion, located in southern California, and broadcast live on Instagram some moments before the ceremony.

“Britney Spears invited me here. She is my first wife, my only wife. I am her first husband. I am here to stop the wedding,” he yelled at security agents as the broadcast continued and before he was arrested. EFE

rml/jac

� EFE 2022. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of EFE services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA