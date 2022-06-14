Brad Pitt’s latest accusation of Angelina Jolie in the midst of his legal battle

Brad pitt Y Angeline Jolie They continue with their own legal battle, which has been going on for more than five years. In addition to the custody of their six childrenanother issue has been brought back to the table now with a new accusation of the actor. This is the residence they acquired in the provence French, where the former married couple owns vineyards which he acquired in 2008 and a farm valued at €140 million.

Specifically, Pitt accuses the actress of have damaged the reputation of his wine business, the Château Miravalafter she would sell your part of the business. This is published by the magazine ‘People’, which has had access to the documents presented in court.





The actor accuses Jolie of having inflicted free damage by selling his share of the company. He alleges that both had agreed that they could sell the properties they had in common but that it had to be done with the consent Of the other part. According to Pitt, his ex-wife would have skipped that part of the agreement.

The interpreter sold her share of the vineyards to the Russian businessman yuri shefler after receiving the legal authorization to do it. In that sense, Jolie also previously accused Pitt of hinder the sale of his share of the property and, in fact, got a judge withdraw the temporary order that prevented one of the parties from making decisions about their common property during the separation.

read also

In the documents to which the aforementioned media has had access, Pitt’s team denounces that Jolie planned to sell her stake last October to tenute of the worldcompany that I wanted to have “control of miraval“and that Yuri Shefler, “the Russian billionaire who controlled the Stoli Group”, is indirectly controlled. The actor’s lawyers brand Shefler as a dubious partner he wants to get “confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of its competitor company”.

“Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, deliberately keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights”, can be read in the documents presented by the actor’s legal team, which asks that Jolie’s sale be declared “null and void“and who claims a compensation for damages whose amount is still unknown.



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. OF

In addition to noting that the actress has not contributed “nothing to the success of Miraval“, which has become a “multi-billion dollar global business”, Pitt’s lawyers accuse her of having carried out the sale to “inflict harm” on the actor after the judge decided to issue a ruling that granted him the custody shared his five minor children.