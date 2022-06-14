Brad Pitt, following the path of Johnny Depp

Acting maliciously… that was the crux of the matter in the sentence that gave Johnny Depp victory against his ex-wife Amber Heard. And it is the argument that Brad Pitt wields in the complaint against his ex, Anjelina Jolie for selling part of the French vineyards they shared to a Russian oligarch.

Pitt accuses Jolie of deliberately damaging the reputation of the winery she has lovingly built in Provence. In the civil lawsuit, the actor assures that his ex, who “did not contribute anything”, knowingly sold his part of the Château Miraval to a third party with the intention of “causing him harm”. When there was love, they had promised each other that they would not sell the farm where they got married in 2014 without first reaching an agreement between them.



The Château Miraval, near Brignoles, in the south of France AP

The sale took place in February and Pitt’s arguments have parallels with those of Depp. In the case Depp v. Heard the jury found that she failed to prove as true three statements she made in an article in Washington Post about sexual abuse and domestic violence and that he maliciously defamed his ex. Pitt also argues that Jolie has acted maliciously to bring down the reputation of her winery.

Russian oligarch

“Jolie has tried to force Pitt to associate with a stranger and, worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

As confirmed by Pitt’s lawyers to People, Jolie sold her share of the vineyards to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, owned by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, who is “determined to control Miraval,” according to the lawyers. They say “Jolie consummated the sale in secret, intentionally violating Pitt’s contractual rights.”

The actor accuses Shefler of “ruthless business tactics and dubious professional associations”, which “endangers the reputation of the brand”. To make clear what they call “malice,” they add: “Jolie has tried to force Pitt to associate with a stranger and, worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.” Obviously, Pitt wants an unspecified compensation and that the sale be declared “null and void”.

A source close to the actress who cites People says the lawsuit is based on “a false narrative, and the truth of the situation has not yet been made public.”

Before he offered it to Pitt

According to relatives of the actress, she sold the business because neither she nor her children have been able to return to the property.

The winner of an Oscar for once upon a time in hollywood and the winner of another Oscar for Interrupted innocence They have been discussing various points of their divorce in court for some time, especially those that concern the custody of their children. According to relatives of the actress, she is she sold the business because neither she nor her children have been able to return to the property.

“After making multiple offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by her children, she found an experienced business partner. It is unfortunate that after she properly and legally left the business, Pitt embroiled her in multiple lawsuits.”



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in a file image from 2015, ten months after getting married, a marriage that lasted 15 months AFP

Again, a couple locked in lawsuits after a traumatic divorce. Again crossing of accusations. Depp hopes that the verdict in his civil case will restore his good name. Amber Heard, for her part, declared that her defeat is also that of many women and a reaction against #MeToo: “It is turning back the clock to a time when the woman who spoke publicly was humiliated. It is a step backwards in the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously.” Both have been left with a damaged reputation, in what analysts consider “a classic murder suicide” in terms of damage to both careers. We will have to see what the Pitt vs. Jolie trial holds for the image and heritage of both.