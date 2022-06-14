Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s daughter sports Afro hair

D.ten years old and Blue Ivy Carter is ready to follow in her parents’ footsteps, the singers Bayoncé and Jay-Z from whom he inherited not only the singing skills but also the passion for fashion. The “little one” – if it can still be called that – was in fact paparazzi to NBA final on the sidelines alongside the father and the similarity to Queen B now it no longer goes unnoticed.

Blue Ivy Carter, afro curls like mother Beyoncé

Among the artists youngest in history to be nominated for a Grammythe daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is already ready to be part of the world of adults, so much so that she has lent her voice as a narrator for the audiobook at the age of eight Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry.

The book tells the story of a black father who learns to style his daughter’s curly hair and he owns it love and respect for one’s origins that emerge in the hairstyle today sported with so much pride. The hairstyle, very simple in reality, sees its own beautiful curly hair completely naturalin a thick and voluminous extra dark hair, with slightly shorter front tufts styled in a new wavy bangs.

Nappy movement, to encourage women to love their hair

The nappy movement – developed in the 1960s – combines the terms naturally And happy, for celebrate the beauty of natural afro-curly hair.

Initially used in a derogatory and derogatory way, the term nappy today he wants claim the naturalness of curly hair and break down aesthetic preconceptions, encouraging women to stop using straightening treatments and feeling proud of their origins.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

From Beyoncé to Zendaya, passing through Alicia Keys, many celebrities have embraced this lifestyle and Blue Ivy is certainly among the youngest who have chosen to be part of it.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED