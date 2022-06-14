Bitcoin continues in free fall: it approaches US $ 20,000

The Bitcoin Today it fell more than 5.5% to the range of US $ 22,200, a new low in 18 months, while, faced with the collapse of the market, the exchange platforms began to announce staff cuts.

The most used cryptocurrency in the world plummeted 5.42% in the last 24 hours and 25.05% in the last week, reaching a value of US $ 22,205.89 per unit, a minimum not seen since December 2020 The price even reached the US$22,000 mark this morning.

The collapse is fueled by the imminent announcement of rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve . The US central bank, which increased its reference interest rate 0.25% in March and 0.50% last month, placing it in a range of 0.75% to 1%, will announce a new hike this Wednesday, which the The market is already betting that it could be broader than expected and reach 75 percentage points.

Said rises have repercussions on higher-risk assets such as Actions -especially the technological ones- and the cryptocurrencies themselves as they become more attractive bonds of debt.

To this was added yesterday the corralito arranged by the cryptocurrency lender Celsius, which stops the withdrawals and transfers of its clients. The measure sharpened fears of a lack of solvency of the firm, and generated a contagion effect to the rest of the market.

In the same way, Binancethe largest exchange platform, temporarily stopped its withdrawals yesterday for a few hours, which was attributed to a technical problem caused by a blocked transaction that caused delays.

Since November 2021 when it peaked at $67,617, bitcoin has lost more than a third of its value with a 65% decline while the entire cryptocurrency market cap has fallen from $3 trillion to $940 million. .

Faced with the collapse of the market for cryptocurrenciessome of the representative companies in the sector began in recent days to announce cuts and layoffs.

BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lender whose workforce grew from 150 employees at the end of 2020 to more than 850, yesterday announced the dismissal of 20% of its staff, according to the Bloomberg agency, due to what its CEO, Zac Prince, considered as a dramatic change in macroeconomic conditions.

In the same way, Crypto.com, a Singapore firm that, with the market boom, became a sponsor of the next World Cup in Qatar and of Formula 1, and made advertisements with actor Matt Damon and basketball player LeBron James, yesterday reported the dismissal of 260 workers, which represents 5% of its staff.

The cuts also reached Gemini, with a 10% layoff, and the Coinbase platform, which after announcing the freezing of its hiring on June 2, today fired 18% of its staff, totaling 5,000 employees.

Likewise, goodbitone of the main platforms in Argentina, laid off 45% of its staff at the end of May, reducing its workers from 180 to 100.