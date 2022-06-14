Billie Eilish’s shocking Glastonbury statement revealed as the festival celebrates its 50th birthday

The number 1 music festival in the world has failed to celebrate its 50th birthday as Covid forced organizers Michael and Emily Eavis to cancel Glastonbury in 2020 and then again in 2021.

Last year’s event could only be streamed online.

As he returns to Worthy Farm next week with artists including youngest ever head-liner Billie Eilish and veteran Sir Paul McCartney, father and daughter reflect on five decades of rock history since the first event in 1970.

In a BBC2 documentary this Sunday – Glastonbury: 50 Years And Counting – they will join Billie, Ed Sheeran, Jay-Z, Stormzy, Noel Gallagher and others to discuss what makes the event so magical.

When 20-year-old American Billie is seen in the docu shown around the site at Eavis’s Worthy Farm in Somerset, she asks the rolling fields, “Is that empty shit?”

But over the years the sacred turf has played host to some of music’s most iconic moments, while also often being punched within an inch of its waist as pouring rain and well-shod fans turned it into a mud bath.

After refusing to climb the famous hill that is Glastonbury Tor, Billie says, “I don’t believe it, it’s all empty, man. There is nothing there. Is this the reason for all this fuss? “

ZIGGY STARDUST

But he later says of Glasto: “I ignorantly didn’t know how big a problem it was. You know, most festivals look the same, but getting to Glastonbury wasn’t a normal festival. “

Eavis senior recalls an awkward chat with her bank immediately after the festival launch.

He tells the docu: “With only £ 1 each to get in, he didn’t even cover the show. My bank manager thought I was crazy. They said to me: ‘Stop it now, while you are still fine’.

“But they also believed in what I was doing, and I said, ‘No, I’m not giving up’ and I told them I’d keep taking the risk for a few more years until it worked.”

In his sophomore year, David Bowie played and helped put Glasto on the world map.

In a film unearthed in 2000, Ziggy Stardust himself admits: “I spent the whole night at Worthy Farmhouse, with two singers, both very talented. We got high on our pumpkins ”.

Eager to keep up with the times, in 2008 the Eavises booked US rapper Jay-Z as headliner on the Pyramid stage.

The move was led by Emily and Michael now admits he has no idea who Jay-Z was. Emily says, “I wrote on the refrigerator, on a piece of paper, ‘JZ, -double-E’ – I wanted Michael to be able to say it because he kept saying ‘J-Zed’.”

But he adds: “A promoter who runs shows all over the world told me, ‘You totally screwed this up. The crowd will be smaller than. . . it won’t even reach the mixer ‘”.

But Jay-Z turned out to be just what he needed. Emily says, “It just felt like a change of energy, a change of guard. Jay-Z has opened the doors to many, many artists that we would not have had before ”.

After Stormzy, Kanye West and Dave, US rapper Kendrick Lamar will take the Pyramid stage and close this year’s festival on Sunday.

Praising Emily’s decision to break the mold with Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, who was the festival’s headliner in 2017, said: “If you don’t have someone like Billie Eilish or Stormzy as your headliner, then you’re really, really out. contact with what children really want.

“This is what Glastonbury did well: keep your finger on the pulse and don’t become a dinosaur festival.”

Glastonbury: 50 Years And Counting, BBC2 this Sunday from 9pm.

