Big Show refused to lose to Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 23

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest superstars in WWE history, and also one of the best-known wrestlers of the 20th century. Also, the legend rarely lost a match cleanly.

At WrestleMania 23 two decades have passed since Hogan defeated Andre the Giant, a mythical match in the company’s history, which could have been in tribute that year. And it is that both shows took place in Detroit, MI, so WWE believed it appropriate to repeat history with a new giant.

In this point, Big Show was considered as a potential opponent for Hoganbut the company was unable to organize the fight due to the former’s refusal, as pointed out by Jim Ross in the latest edition of Grilling JR.

“Apart from the problems with his back, he didn’t want to work for hogan. I’m sure Big Show thought ‘It’s time for Hogan to push me’. And that was never in consideration, frankly“.

It should be remembered that Big Show already had experience dealing with politics in backstage carried out by Hulk Hogan in WCW, so it is not surprising that, knowing that he was going to lose, he decided to refuse it. In this sense, it should be noted that, during his stay in WCW, Hogan and Big Show (then known as The Giant) faced each other twice, and in none of them Show won a clean victory.

Returning to WrestleMania 23, WWE continued with its plan to face two giants, even if they were not originally planned, offering viewers a fight between The Great Khali and Kane, with victory for the Indian fighter in just 5 minutes of contest. For their part, neither Big Show nor Hulk Hogan actively participated in the event.

