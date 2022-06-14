Big heart! Selena Gomez fulfills dream of fan with terminal cancer

Megan Nesplia is a young woman whose dream was to meet the singer Selena Gomez. Unlike other followers of hers, the 22-year-old girl has terminal cancer, so becoming friends with the actress was one of her wishes. Fortunately, the big heart of the interpreter helped make this happen.

Nesplia shared a video through social networks in which she expressed that she wanted to try to have a conversation with Selena, “The point of this video is that I am 22 years old and I am not a child who makes a wish, So I decided that I am going to try to communicate because I want to make my own dream come true.said the faithful admirer.

The meeting between the follower and Selena Gomez

The connection between them did not come by magic, as users on TikTok They tagged the popular singer in the comments of the video so she could learn Megan’s story.

Gomez contacted Megan through a video call via Zoom. After this, the young woman expressed that she was grateful for having met her, in addition to the fact that she was a kind person. Although Nesplia published the photograph of the moment, she did not reveal information about the conversation she had with the artist.

JM