Beyoncé leaves clues on Instagram: new album coming?

Air of change for Beyoncé. The latest social movements of the pop star they suggest that a new bomb is about to be dropped. It had been rumored for some time, but the first were true clues they arrived from the singer’s Instagram page and everything seems to confirm our hypotheses. That one has finally arrived new musical era for the American singer? Here’s what we know at the moment.

READ ALSO> Jay Z compares Beyoncé to Michael Jackson: the web rises

For a few days now on the Instagram profile of the pop star, @beyonce, some strange changes have appeared. Queen B removed the profile picture and this has created a lot of turmoil among its two hundred million followers. There appears to be a restyling in sightperhaps in preparation for the long-awaited launch of a new album. “The last time she did such a thing was in 2016. Within 48 hours she deleted the photos, she posted Formation (the first single by Lemonade) and announced the world tour “.

READ ALSO> Shakira, Gerard Piqué would have said to his lover: “You are my first lady”. And she had him stalked

After the acclaimed Lemonadenow released in 2016, this hypothetical new album would be the seventh as a soloist for Beyoncé, who in recent years, however, has not been absent from the music scene. In fact, she has released an album with the husband Jay-Z by title Everything Is Love that continues to make us dream, just like their love story. Furthermore, in August 2021, Queen B revealed in an interview: “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. A refrain can have up to 200 harmonies. However, there is nothing like the amount of love, passion and healing I feel in a recording studio. Yup, the music is coming! “.

READ ALSO> Tom Cruise is single again: for him love is a Mission Impossible

Beyonce Instagram, the new album is approaching

In addition, another suspicion in favor of the release of a new album it soon appeared on the pop star’s official website. Two pages in particular made the fans stand up, as the singer asked up there: “What’s a B7?“. On social media, fans are no longer in the skin and continue to comment: “Where is the album?”, “We missed you”, “Are you working on the new album?”. What will Beyoncé have in store for us? We just have to wait for the next clues and already we can’t wait to hear this new album, which surely will be crazy.