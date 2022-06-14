Beyonce and Jay-Z’s best parenting quotes about breeding Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi

Ads

A look inside the famous family of five! Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been thrilled with their three children ever since they became parents.

Grammy winners welcomed their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012. She became an older sister five years later when twins Sir and Rumi arrived.

The couple “go all out” with their trio, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2019. “Jay-Z and Beyoncé have nannies for the kids and their assistants help too, but mostly they try to bring children everywhere, ”the insider revealed at the time. Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when he works. The twins are getting older and Beyoncé has taken them out a little more ”.

The source went on to call the family “close-knit”, adding, “Jay-Z does a lot of dad’s duty stuff and takes Blue to school and stuff.”

When it comes to disciplining her children, the former Destiny’s Child member doesn’t believe in “spanking,” Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, told us exclusively in June 2019.

“[She] really speaks[s] to children and to reason[s] with them ”, the designer explained to us. “I can say, [she] practically has my parenting! “

As for Queen B’s father, Mathew Knowles spoke to us exclusively in May 2020 about the distinct personalities of Blue, Sir and Rumi.

“Blue Ivy is so amazing and reminds me so much of Beyoncé,” the author of Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story told us at the time. “Sir, she just wants her world for herself. [His twin sister]Rumi, reminds me [my daughter] Solange [Knowles]. “

The eldest of the couple has “already” shown that she wants to follow in the musical footsteps of her parents. “I think we all see it in her,” Mathew explained. “Just like I saw it in Solange and Beyoncé when they were growing up. They are only about passion because when we live in our passions, we don’t have to work one day in our life. … I just want them to find their passions and put in the work ethic and be successful. “

Keep scrolling to see the sweet things Beyoncé and Jay-Z have said over the years about raising their brood.

Ads