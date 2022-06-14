between book, podcast and Netflix, a very difficult summer

This will be a decisive summer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Never as in this period, in fact, the Dukes of Sussex are in the balance between universal success and eternal oblivion. In their hands is their and their family’s future. Their notoriety, their heritage, their public image.

FIND OUT OTHER NEWS ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE

From Archetypes to Harry’s autobiography, the agenda is busy

After the hit and run in the UK for the official celebrations of Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to their lives in the United States. A life away from the spotlight but far from peaceful. Just take a look at the couple’s agenda, full of commitments between now and the end of the summer.

In the coming months, the Duchess of Sussex, first of all, will have to think about Archetypes, the series of podcasts created to unmask the origin of stereotypes about women. A highly anticipated initiative, not only for the topic but also because it is from 2020 that we talk about such a project with Spotify. Inexplicably at the time only one episode had been broadcast – no one knows why -. Who knows if this time it will go differently.

In parallel, Prince Harry is busy writing his own memoir. A kind of autobiography, published by Penguin Random House, in which the second son of Prince Charles and Lady Diana “will share, for the first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have shaped him”. According to some, the Duke will take the opportunity to spill the beans on burning issues related to his family. According to others, he will attack Camilla by revealing hitherto unspoken secrets.

In any case, the matter is very delicate: the Sussexes have already tried to get the British monarchy in trouble accusing the Windsors of racism in Oprah Winfrey’s living room. We know how it ended, with the Royal Family elegantly pulled out of the chaos. A second attack could turn against the couple, especially considering the esteem enjoyed by the sovereign in the United Kingdom and in the world and the courtesy – obligatory or not, it doesn’t matter – with which the Royal Family accepted the couple in London for the Jubilee. To then ignore it, it is true, but this is another matter.

Netflix is ​​the Kardashian-style reality show

Browse the gallery Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prefer America: here are the photos

To follow, the Dukes will be busy concluding the recordings of the reality show they are shooting with Netflix. The cameras have already followed the two to New York, Holland for the Invictus Games and at home. Queen Elizabeth, however, vetoed the entry of the cameras of the streaming giant in London for the Jubilee, even denying permission to take official photographs during her meeting with little Lilibet. A big trouble for the Sussex, who perhaps wanted to underline their link with the Royal Family with images. A problem they will have to remedy, finding a solution this summer.

From the pole to the management of the children: the other commitments

Then there are a whole series of more private commitments, which contribute, however, to fortify the public image and relationships of Meghan and Harry. The Prince’s polo matches in Santa Barbarafor example, with Cancha de Estrella’s Polo Club MailOnline he reported, for example, that the Duke “trains four times a week and goes to the gym almost every day to keep up with industry stars like Nacho Figueras.” Or dinners with VIP neighbors, like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, Serena Williams, Ellen DeGenerees. And who knows, between one outing and the next, you may not even escape a few holidays abroad. On Lake Como with Amal And George Clooney, for example. Or in the south of France in the home of Elton John.

Meghan’s Secret Releases for Charity

Finally, there are Meghan Markle’s “secret” releases to support particular initiatives or charities. Apparitions then made public and therefore, to be carefully evaluated because they contribute, in some way, to define the global image of the Duchess. The latest, announced yesterday, dates back to the trip that Meghan made to Holland in April, together with Harry, for the Invictus Games.

In those days the Duchess met the team of Project Fearless, a non-profit organization that deals with young people between 9 and 14 of all sexual orientation, helping to spread values ​​of equality, empowerment and inclusion. As a coach she sought to give those present useful feedback on their sustainable business ideas and to help girls and boys overcome their fears.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION