Ben Affleck was planning a “James Bond-style” Batman movie

Before Robert Pattinson inherited the Bat-Man suit, it was well known that Ben Affleck had an agreement with Warner Bros. Pictures to direct, write and star in a solo film of the hooded vigilante. However, the filmmaker gradually gave up the project until he completely disassociated himself in 2019, as a result of the bad experiences he had on the set of Justice League, his own personal conflicts and even the influence of his great friend Matt Damon. However, to date details continue to be reported on how he could have been batman under the direction of Affleck, and it seems that there was a certain flavor of James Bond in his proposal.

According to Matt Reeves, who ultimately directed batman with Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck’s version “was very James Bond-esque,” as he was able to confirm in one of the scripts that first landed on his desk. It was a script in which screenwriter Chris Terrio (Oscar winner for argus) from a draft co-written by Affleck and Geoff Johns. And in Reeves’ words, it was a “much more action-driven” story compared to the narratives he’s interested in telling as a director. Therefore, he decided to go a different way.

This was recently stated Matt Reeves on the podcast The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith (via ScreenRant):

“Originally, the movie was going to be directed by Ben Affleck. And the script they sent me had been written by Ben, but rewritten by another very talented writer. When I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, I get it.’ It was a stand-alone Batman movie that focused on Ben’s version of the character, but it was much more action-driven than I felt I could do.”

And I add:

“I didn’t connect with the film in terms of the filmmaker. It was very James Bond-esque. It was full of many set pieces. It could have been a very exciting movie for someone else to make, but it wasn’t for me.”

Previously there were reports that the Ben Affleck movie would have been mostly set in Arkham Asylum. For the script, it was said that his greatest references were the graphic novel Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth (1989) and the successful video game Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009). On the other hand, actor Joe Manganiello —who was going to play the antagonistic Deathstroke in the film— revealed in 2020 that there were certain similarities with the thriller The Game (1997) by David Fincher. Specifically, how Bruce Wayne’s life would be systemically dismantled “from the inside out” by the vengeful villain.

And honestly, the Arkham sum, plus The Game, plus James Bond, will only make countless Batman fans regret more and more that Affleck has decided to quit the project. Not at all?

However, Matt Reeves certainly solved a tape of batman worthy of praise and strong applause. With undeniable allusions to the film Se7en (1995) and to the gender of film noir, his version of Bat-Man boasts an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to $770 million in global box office receipts. Confirmation of a sequel was made public at CinemaCon 2022, with Reeves back in the directing chair and Robert Pattinson as the titular character.

batman is currently available in the HBO Max Latin America catalog.