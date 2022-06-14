Ben Affleck only has one sentence in the Jennifer Lopez documentary, but it’s key

Ben Affleck was not a couple Jennifer Lopez when the Puerto Rican artist starred alongside Shakira the show of the Super Bowl 2020. Despite that, JLO’s now boyfriend and then the singer’s ex-boyfriend has a role in the newly released documentary halftime show.

Your intervention it was discovered when the trailer was released of the documentary and since then there was a lot of expectation to discover why he comes out and doesn’t Alex Rodriguezwho was Jennifer Lopez’s partner at the time.

The premiere of the documentary has cleared all kinds of doubts. Ben Affleck has a brief appearance in the first part of the video remembering how the beginnings of their relationship were, exactly remember a question he asked her in the first stage of boyfriends and the response Jennifer Lopez gave him.

“Once I asked him: does this not bother you? And he replied: I am Latina. I am a woman, I expected this. You don’t expect it, you expect to be treated well“, says Ben Affleck, who understood at that time machismo and racism to which he was subjected.

Humor at the expense of Jennifer Lopez

The actor remembers this phrase at a time when he reviews how at the beginning of his career, Jennifer Lopez’s personal life overshadowed her work.

“The hunger to report on my life overshadowed everything that was happening in my career,” says the actress, who confesses that at that time she did not have much self-esteem: “I believed everything they said about my career. I was not a good singer, I wasn’t a good dancer, I wasn’t good at anything… It wasn’t my country, why didn’t I get out?” JLo even became the target of jokes in an episode of SOuth Park.

It is when they see it that Ben Affleck intervenes, who also became the target of those jokes when they made a sketch of the couple in which the actor was a screenwriter and she, a cleaning lady.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a couple between 2002 and 2004 and they resumed their relationship almost 20 years later. The return was confirmed in 2021, after the singer separated from Alex Rodríguez.