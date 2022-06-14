Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, together again: they will be the protagonists of the film about Nike

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are friends and colleagues. Now they join together a project about Nike and his link with Michael Jordan. (AFP)

The film, which still lacks a name, will reunite the actors after having performed together last year. The last duel) of Ridley Scottand in 1997 in search of destiny (for which they won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay). Now they come together again in a mega project that will tell the beginnings of the sports footwear and clothing brand, Nikeand how the positioning of the brand changed after being associated with the basketball star, Michael Jordan.

This production began filming last week and has the endorsement of AmazonStudios. The plot, which takes as its starting point the novel air jordan of Alex Conveywill focus on the history of Sonny Vacaro (interpreted by Damon)who through perseverance managed to turn the brand into one of the most relevant in the sports industry in the 1980s. With almost no endorsement, Vaccaro set himself the goal of getting the number 1 basketball star of the moment, Michael Jordan, for him to use his sneaker models. Ben Affleck will be the director of the film and also has a role reserved. will interpret Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike. This man had been the one to send Vaccaro on a quest to sign Jordan.

Michael Jordan will be the axis of this film that will tell the link between the athlete and Nike. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

This commercial and advertising agreement became the most important athlete-product relationship in history to date, generating millionaire profits for both the company and the Jordan. The Air Jordan shoes were introduced to the market in 1984 and became one of the milestones of the brand and global marketing due to the profits it generated.

cow is currently 82 years old and during the presentation of the documentary Sole Man 2015 produced by ESPN He said, “I don’t think people understood how my career evolved. He wanted the public to know how sneaker marketing started. For better or worse, this is who I am.”

Viola Davis will play the basketball player’s mother. (Chris Pizzello/REUTERS)

accompany Affleck Y Damon, Jason Bateman (Ozarks) who will play Rob Strasera veteran executive of Nike who was behind the marketing and image of the brand; Y Viola Davis (French), who will play Deloris, the basketball player’s mother. We will also see julius tennon (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar), Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie), Tom Pope (Behind The Candelabra), Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) Y Chris Tucker (Rush hour) among others, in various papers.

Let’s remember that netlfix successfully premiered the documentary about Michael Jordan called The Last Dance, that covered the beginnings and splendor of the athlete.

