Because Selena Gomez is “really proud” of herself after embracing her public breakup and health issues

Love each other. From her public divisions of hers with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd to her lupus diagnosis and kidney transplant, Selena Gomez had learned how strong she was.

“Obviously I was going through a hard breakup, and then I was left with the question of my career and where will I go and what will happen?” Gomez, 29, revealed her darkest moments during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, June 13. “And then my medical stuff came into play, but being on the other side, I have to be honest, it was actually really good for me.

The former Disney star had a turbulent – and very public – relationship with ex-boyfriend Bieber, 28, which lasted for nearly a decade before the couple decided to quit for good in October 2018. to develop a character where “I don’t tolerate any kind of nonsense or disrespect,” she said of the split, adding that she is “really proud” of how she came out on the other side of it all.

“It was necessary for me to walk through those things, I had a lot of inner research to do,” the former Wizards of Waverly Place alum admitted to THR on Monday. “Of course, I didn’t understand life, but I know that during that time I was learning so much about myself.”

These days, Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2014 and underwent a kidney transplant three years later, is protecting her body and heart by being cautious about who she lets into her life. “I find that my tolerance for any kind of discomfort, usually disrespect or anything else, even just unnecessary things, no longer takes over,” she explained at the outlet.

What helps ‘Lose You to Love Me’ artist keep negative energy at bay is making sure he spends time with mature people he can trust, including his Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

“Being with two grown up gentlemen – because that’s who they are, they’re very sweet and kind, hilarious and inappropriate at times and it’s the best – I’ve just learned so much,” said Rare Beauty founder of comic icons. “And my expectation for a man, to be honest, or any human being, is to be as respectable as these two human beings are. They have been doing it for longer than I am alive and they are the kindest people ”.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has been candid about how her dating issues have made her stronger. In 2020, the Spring Breakers actress opened up in an interview with NPR and admitted she suffered emotional abuse during her relationship with the “Sorry” singer, who married Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) months after he and Gomez quit in 2018, but she was determined to steer clear of the “victim mentality” and didn’t throw a pity party.

“As much as I absolutely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about it, I’m really proud to be able to say that I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt,” she said at the time. “I found a way to go through it with as much grace as possible

