Back to the 90’s: the return of the nineties

The fashion of the nineties is back. The era of ultra-low-waisted trousers, Fila tracksuits and Reebok shoes, slip dresses and crop-tops, maches and self-tanners, Game Boys and cassettes, Blockbusters and Dawson’s Creek. the one between the Eighties and the 2000s, full of inspiration and creativity. A historical moment in which the style of the youngest, above all, was dictated by a mixture of influences from TV, cinema and pop music. Casual and minimal clothing becomes the undisputed protagonist but not for this lacking in eccentricity and rebellion. It was the era of personalized, messed up, colorful backpacks, full lettering, rhinestones, studs, hanging scooby doo, colorful keychains. Invicta backpacks were an institution, all the coolest people had one and today they are back on the shopping list of all fashion victims.

On the last catwalks of spring-summer 2022, a revolutionary Kate Moss at the height of her success during the most exclusive parties, the eccentric and skimpy looks of Victoria Beckham (even before being Mrs Beckham, actually) and a young Britney seem to relive Spears photographed with Justin Timberlake in a total denim look during the 2001 American Music Awards.

And then it’s vintage craze. Young and old, they compete in the stalls of the markets around the world and among the relle of the shops to buy the most chic garment, with the best value for money. Between ethical and style choices, if buying vintage is now a super cool act, it is also due to the influence of the Nineties. In fact, in this period, the concept of vintage clothing as we know it now is affirmed, when it gives a sign of rebellion against consumerism –

typical of the sixties – it starts to be a fashion trend.