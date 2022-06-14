AuronPlay and Biyín fear possible hacks in the Saw Minecraft Games

If you are reading this, you most likely remember the hacks suffered by various streamers during the Squid Craft Gamessomething that was a major setback for the event.

Just one day before the start of the Saw Minecraft Gamesthe new and long-awaited series on Twitch, the fear of a repetition of these incidents is palpable and real, as they have made known auronplayone of the organizers of the event, and Byyin.

After being asked by one of her followers, the streamer commented the following: “We are not afraid, but it’s something we have. We count on trying to screw up the connection again, yes.”

For his part, Auron said that the responsible telephone company has taken a series of measures, although this does not guarantee that the attacks can be avoided: “In theory they have reinforced everything. If you look closely, there hasn’t been any problem for a long time.”

“If they want to screw you, it doesn’t matter where you are, they’re going to screw you. So let’s hope they don’t want to screw us this time, It’s the only thing that we can doAuronPlay concluded, making it very clear that little or nothing can be done to prevent hacks.

Let’s hope that no serious mishap occurs during the celebration of the Saw Minecraft Games, since the series promises to be one of the most memorable events of Twitch in this 2022.