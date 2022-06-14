Atlas hires the player who gave the title to Chivas Femenil

The transfer market continues to move in the Women’s League and now a historic Flock will join the rival of the city.

Although women’s soccer is still young in Mexico, the rivalry that exists between various institutions is a legacy of men’s football, although there are also others that are generated by the intensity of the clashes or by sharing a city, as is the case with Chivas and Atlas.

Although the rivalry is not as recalcitrant as in men’s football, it is true that the Clásicos Tapatíos have been attempts in the Women’s League in all editions; nevertheless, there are soccer players who are wearing the shirt of the antagonistic rival every time and now a former Chivas player, crucial to achieving the title, will dress in red and black from Apertura 2022.

Atlas surprised social networks by announcing the signing of veteran defender Arlett Tovar, who was one of the references of the Flock in the 2017 Apertura, semester in which the red and whites won the first title in the history of the Women’s League where even the new red and black incorporation showed off with a double in the Final against Pachuca of that tournament ago almost five years.

The Academy continues trying to restructure its squad to once again be one of the most powerful teams in national football, where it has even been mentioned that there are probabilities that Norma Palafox joins the ranks of the red and black in the coming days.

Who are some players who have worn both jerseys?

Guadalajara’s striker currently has two players who had good campaigns with the red and black team such as Alicia Cervantes or Adriana Iturbide. Other players who have passed through both Guadalajara institutions are Zellyka Arce and Samara Alcalá.

Alicia Cervantes and Arlett Tovar dispute a ball (IMAGO 7)

