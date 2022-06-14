at a concert of their boyfriends

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have already told their families that they want children.

Two very famous Hollywood couples who have us all vibrating since they announced their respective commitments They met this weekend. Guess who we’re talking about? From Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! both musicians joined Avril Lavigne on a Hollywood stage to celebrate the release of the singer’s new album, Love Sux. And of course, rockers’ girlfriends became star cheerleaders of the night. Barker, who produced Avril’s album, performed a couple of songs with her, while MGK joined her for the debut of her song ‘Bois Lie’.

Although there are no photos of the two couples inside the event, yes We have been able to see them separately. Kourtney wore a black mini dress paying homage to his rocker style, which has already become a milestone since his courtship with Barker began. He was wearing a spiked collar and pants and hat of the same color as his girl’s suit, although without a shirt, so we can see all his tattoos.

For its part, the duo formed by Megan Fox and MGK also know that a ‘total black look’ It’s always a hit since the actress and model chose a fishnet top, pants and a bomber jacket for the concert –all black–. The rocker also joined this tone, although adding some pink letters to his shirt that matched his recent hair dye. Do you want to see them? Here you have all four!

The years-long friendship between Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly has made his girlfriends, although they already knew each other before, They have also strengthened ties. In fact, we have seen them together posing in a photo shoot for SKIMS, the lingerie firm of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s sister.

