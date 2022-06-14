As Kim Kardashian destroyed Marilyn Monroe’s collector’s dress: ripped fabrics and lost crystals

ANDhe past May 2 was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York the red carpet of the MET Gala 2022a very exclusive event that is held every year and in which, under a specific theme, a lot of celebrities come to wear, forgive the redundancy, their best clothes.

As usual on this evening, the actress Blake Lively shined above all the attendees with spectacular dresses that captured most of the media’s gaze.

However, there was also time for the rest of the models, as is the case with kim kardashianwhich decided to honor the great Marilyn Monroe by wearing a dress of hers from the year 1962specifically the one on the night he sang the iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President'” to John F. Kennedy.

To get into the dress, Pete Davidson’s partner confessed to having gone on an extreme diet in which he lost up to 7 kilos. Unfortunately, they were not enough to protect Monroe’s collector’s item, which a month later has made headlines again. for presenting serious damage in their fabrics.

The collector Scott Fortney exposes with photos the damage

Through the Instagram account @marilynmonroecollection, Fortney published a few hours ago a comparative montage in which the damage to the dress before and after the MET Gala is clearly seen.

“So committed to maintaining ‘the integrity of the dress and its preservation,’ was it worth it?” Fortney said on social media. According to him, the famous Hollywood star force the dress to close it and enter it.

Going into detail, these flaws will include ripped fabrics in the zipper area, several missing crystals and in general, different textile damages in the back area of ​​the dress.

Some flaws that fit perfectly with the anatomy of Kim K, because no matter how much weight loses, he still has a great butt.

Ban dresses of historical value to famous

At the moment, Kardashian has not commented on the controversy, although we do know that from now on it will not happen again in the future, since the International Council of Museums has strictly prohibited that garments of historical value are worn to the celebrities.