Arrested Jason Alexander, who was married to Britney Spears for 55 hours, accused of “stalking” the singer at her recent wedding | People

The ex-husband of the singer Britney Spears, Jason Alexander, was arrested and charged with a felony of stalking and was given a bail of 100,000 dollars (more than 95,500 euros), after allegedly trying to sneak into the wedding of the star of the pop, held last week.

As reported on Tuesday by the American newspaper The New York PostProsecutors in California’s Ventura County also charged Alexander, 40, with the crimes of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism and assault. The judges in the case have also granted Spears a protection and restraining order from Alexander that will last until June 13, 2025.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all accusations against him, according to the New York newspaper.

Spears’ attorney, Matthew Rosengart, said after the hearing that authorities and prosecutors “are clearly taking this very, very seriously.” “I am personally outraged by what happened,” the attorney said, emphasizing the felony charge of stalking. “This is a serious matter,” Rosengart added. “This is not a ‘wedding accident.’ It was an infiltration, as we all saw, by surprise.”

Britney Spears’ ex-husband tried to disrupt the singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of four years, last Thursday by breaking into their home hours before the couple were to marry in a private ceremony. Alexander was arrested outside Spears’ Thousand Oaks mansion and was initially ordered held on $2,500 bail for the incident.

The detainee —who married the interpreter of Baby One More Time in 2004 during a trip to Las Vegas (USA) but signed the divorce 55 hours later – managed to access Spears’ house and record the preparations for the link. The man managed to avoid the security perimeter of the mansion, located in southern California, and broadcast live through his Instagram some moments before the ceremony. “Britney Spears invited me here. She is my first woman, my only woman. I am her first husband. I’m here to stop the wedding,” he yelled at security officers as the broadcast continued and before he was detained.

Spears’s wedding was intended to be a private event with less than a hundred guests; in fact, neither the parents nor the children of the singer were invited to it. But finally, thanks to the images obtained last weekend, it was possible to see that it was a great party in which the bride wore four dresses (the bridal one, designed by Donatella Versace, plus three others in green, red and black shorter to dance) and where the Italian dressmaker herself was invited, as well as Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore or Madonna. Spears arrived at the ceremony with Asghari in a white carriage decorated with pink roses and pulled by a white horse.

In addition to Jason Alexander, whom she married expressly in early 2004, the singer has been married to dancer Kevin Federline. Their wedding took place in September of that same year, although their legal union came a couple of months later, in November, in a court in Los Angeles (California). The couple had two sons, Sean Preston and Jaden James. She lost custody of the children in 2007 and regained it in 2008, when the couple reached an agreement to share the children equally. Last April, the interpreter announced that she and Asghari were expecting what would be the third child for her and the first for him, but a month later they announced that they had lost him.