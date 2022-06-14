ARK: Survival Evolved is available for free on Steam until June 19

ARK: Survival Evolvedthe cooperative survival title that mixes dinosaurs with different futuristic elements, is available completely free on PC through Steam starting today until next June 19. To acquire the video game developed by Wildcard, which has made it available to players in order to liven up the wait for its direct sequel, all you have to do is access its Steam file and add it to your library of titles forever.

“Ark: Survival Evolved It is a fun game in which we are going to be able to get lost for hundreds of hours trying to survivebuilding our refuge, taming our favorite dinosaur (or perhaps the most feared) and even joining forces with other players to create a tribe and face dangers that we could not overcome alone, “we commented at the time in our complete analysis. If If you are interested in discovering all its secrets and knowing the best tips to survive in its open world, we recommend you review our guide.

ARK 2 was shown at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Ark 2the direct sequel that is also being developed by Wildcard, was shown in a new look during the celebration of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in which we could see the character of Vin Diesel riding on the back of a Tyrannosaurus Rex. Although its final release date was not specified, at the moment we know that it will go on sale first on Xbox consoles in some month of 2023.