Ark is the best game and all real gamers are looking forward to Ark II

Ark: Survival Evolved became a huge success, and there was never any doubt that we would have a sequel sooner or later, and during The Game Awards 2020 it was finally announced. Ark II appears to be a huge step forward when it comes to production value, but not all of the money went into game development, but also the inclusion of actor Vin Diesel.

And if you know Vin Diesel, you know he said weird things from time to time, and yesterday he was back on his Instagram. Not only did Ark: Survival Evolved declared “the best game out there right now”, but he also explained that all of you who don’t look forward to Ark II are unfortunately not real gamers stating that “any real gamer is thrilled with Ark 2”.

“The best game coming out right now is Ark Survival Evolved … my son introduced me to the game many years ago. Then wildcard and all the genius over there asked me to lead the IP in the TV and Film space … an honor I can’t begin to describe. Every true gamer is thrilled with Ark 2. !!! But I’m thrilled that all of you can see the franchise unfold on the big screen. Stay tuned. All love, always. “

Let’s assume Studio Wildcard isn’t thrilled with this promotional “help” from Diesel, and neither are fans judging by the comments, but Ark II luckily looks good regardless and will be released for PC and Xbox Series S / X during the first six. months of 2023. Are you a real player by definition of Diesel and are you looking forward to it?