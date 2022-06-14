Ariana Grande buys a mansion from Cameron Diaz

The market for buying and selling celebrities continues its course and there is a universe of its own in terms of real estate acquisitions that occur between actors and musicians of international cache. The last one has starred Ariana Grandehas bought one of the houses of Cameron Diaz. In the end, everything is between stars.

the house you bought Ariana Grande It was Cameron Diaz’s since 2004, when he kept it for less than two million dollars. The sale has been consummated in about five million dollars. The property is located in hollywood hills.

the actress of Something happens with Mary he bought the house in 2004 for almost two million dollars. Diaz has had the house for two decades, but apparently she has never been living there and the curious thing is that there are no photos of this house because it has not been put up for sale on any real estate portal. In addition, it is known that plans were presented in 2009 to demolish the house and replace it with a residence, although this has not happened.

But for properties, let them tell Cameron Diazwho also has a luxurious mansion with her husband Benji Madden in Montecito, as well as an impressive property valued at fifteen million dollars in beverly hills.