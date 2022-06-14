Ariana Grande already wants to be a mom; she tells herself she is looking to get pregnant

Ariana Grande is enjoying her marriage to Dalton Gomez to the fullest. The happy couple who live in Montecito, California, are already thinking about growing the family. Will she soon give us the news of pregnancy?

Ariana and Dalton married in May 2021 in a private ceremony with their closest family and friends. In total there were only 20 guests but the event was full of love. They made it so reduced due to the complications of covid-19 for this type of ceremonies. After a year of happy union they are thinking of taking a very important step forward.

OKAY! USA shared that the couple is ready to have their first child. Apparently they are already looking for him. Ariana Grande, who was engaged to Peter Davidsoncurrent boyfriend of kim kardashian, is extremely excited about growing the family with at least three babies. Her husband has the same wishes and they are both very excited.

The media says that Ariana is convinced that she has had a great career and has worked hard in recent years. She would feel more complete with many little ones running around the house.

Close friends have repeatedly mentioned that Dalton is perfect for her as he is not intimidated or upset by her success so the “7 Rings” singer can continue to work as much as she wants without problems at home.

“They fit so well together. Dalton is unaffected by the scope of his fame and it’s very comfortable for her. He’s young but mature and knows what he wants out of life. He’s hard-working and focused. He’s low-key and doesn’t like the attention. She’s not impressed by celebrities, it’s perfect for her,” They have said.