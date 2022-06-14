Aquaman 2 receives a historic boycott by Amber Heard

The latest hour on Amber Heard has sparked a historic boycott of the DCEU. Aquaman 2 now has to face public opinion.

Johnny Depp won his court battle against Amber Heard. However, for some people that is not enough. There are those who feel that the career of the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean was unfairly severed after his ex-wife described him as a batterer. The latest news about the actress and her multiplied role in Aquaman 2 has caused an immediate reaction among fans. In social networks, the sequel to DC Comics has received a historic boycott.

Just got a confirmation that the latest #Aquaman2 test screening that was held today still had Amber Heard from start to finish. Probably WB is testing the waters with the public now that the trial is over.

Screentime approximately around 20-25 mins.#AquamanAndTheLostKingdom pic.twitter.com/DQlLOD3Wrv – Undercover Audience (@UndercoverCine) June 8, 2022

It all started yesterday when a Twitter user named Undercover Audience He accepted the information published on the Internet as good. This guy claimed that the latest test projections of Aquaman 2 had multiplied Amber Heard’s screen time as Mere. Warner Bros. Pictures He hadn’t just given her the promised ten minutes. He had raised the time of appearance in the footage of the actress to 20 or 25 minutes, approximately.

A part of the fans want to do “justice” by taking revenge on the actress

It was said a while ago that Warner Bros. Pictures had cut the role of Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 due to his problems with Jason Momoa. “They had no chemistry,” the studio claimed. However, all signs indicate that the main reason has been the legal battle against Johnny Depp. Switching to Mera would have been the smartest move ever. DC Extended Universe. Especially now that there is a large majority who do not want the actress in the saga and are making a massive boycott.

What is the reason for this boycott Aquaman 2? Most likely, he is motivated by the firing of Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets and his replacement at the hands of Mad’s Mikkelsen. Some fans want Amber Heard to suffer the same as Mera. There have been rumors about it, some even pointing towards Paris Hilton. Be that as it may, the hashtag #BoycottAquaman2 It has already been launched, it has created a trend and it has spread like wildfire.

Movements in social networks are already a classic

It should be noted that the movement’s response on social networks is a reaction to a rumour. However, the fact that it became a global trend in a matter of minutes says a lot about the situation. Obviously, many fans do not want to see Aquaman 2 if Amber Heard appears in it. Whether or not Warner Bros. Pictures wants to take fan feedback into account is an entirely different question and is out of the question.

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut showed the power that fans can have, but the first film of the king of atlantis It was a hit of over a billion dollars. It would be rare for the studio to want this sequel to be deliberately mired in controversy and negative opinion or social media campaigns. The question that now arises is whether there is time to replace the Mere from Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 before it hits theaters. The premiere is scheduled for March 17, 2023.