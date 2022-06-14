Animal welfare and the “primary role” of the veterinarian

According to Eurobarometer data, 94% of Spaniards consider it important or very important to protect the welfare of animals on farms. The same survey shows that 7 out of 10 Spaniards would like to have more information about the conditions under which animals are treated on farms in Spain. Animal welfare, therefore, is very present in the minds of consumers when buying.

An issue that in recent months has jumped to the media spotlight. But what is animal welfare? “Animal welfare is a correct state of physical and mental health”synthesizes before the complexity of the question Tony Dalmauresearcher of the Animal Welfare program of the IRTA (Institute of Agrifood Research and Technology), in the veterinary dissemination podcast ‘Con V de Vet’ of MSD Animal Health.

For years, legislators, veterinarians, researchers, organizations and farmers have worked side by side in the development and implementation of animal welfare regulations. “As a society, it is our obligation that animals in Europe are raised in suitable conditions”indicates Dalmau, a veterinary graduate from the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

“The veterinarian has a primary role because he is the person who has been trained to understand the animal,” says the expert. Although, he continues, he still has some way to go: “The veterinarian will have to make the leap that has been made in human medicine that years ago was physical health. Over the years, mental health has become more important to the point that today we understand that mental health is as or more important than physical health.”

Dalmau, who has a European diploma in Animal Welfare, Ethics and Law, recognizes the difficulty of ensuring animal welfare. And to justify himself, he exemplifies: “Despite all existing laws, we have not yet managed to ensure human well-being because it is very complex. The same thing happens with animals, something as complex as animal welfare cannot be ensured”.

However, it indicates it is possible to establish measures aimed at improving the welfare of animals, identifying and working on risk factors and subsequently monitoring the result of these directly in the animal through indicators of all kinds. “If a cow takes more than six seconds to lie down, it means something is wrong,” she illustrates.

ROLE OF CONSUMERS

Dalmau is clear that “The rancher is the first interested in having high standards of animal welfare. The higher, the more productivity and fewer problems you will have”. Of course, as improvements in animal welfare increase, the costs of producers increase, which “in the first phase are covered by the animal because it is going to produce better”.

However, there comes a time when the costs exceed the productive benefits of the animal itself. This is where the figure of the consumer comes in. “If as a society we push to improve animal welfare, but as consumers we go to price and we do not pull the rancher to advance, we are going to make a sandwich for the rancherDalmau warns.

To unravel this situation, the consumer must have animal welfare certificates, labels that are increasingly present in meat products that we find in supermarkets. “The great objective is to help consumers with their choice to make improvements in animal welfare”, according to Dalmau. An evolution that has to be continuous. “In such a way that the improvements that we apply to the farms in 2022 are going to be different and smaller than those that we are going to ask for in 2030 and 2040,” he points out.

Finally, the researcher differentiates on the types of consumers that we can find: “That consumer who on day one wants everything to be perfect, curiously, is the same consumer who is not going to pay to improve things in animal welfare. We have to understand the difference between a non-consuming citizen and an active consumer who is going to help you move forward”.