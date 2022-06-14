Angelina Jolie without Brad Pitt in the skin

Until a few years ago, Angelina still kept a memory of her ex on her skin, since she had the coordinates of her birth tattooed on her left arm, along with those of her children; however, during the red carpet in Rome, Italy, of ‘Eternals’, new tape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he stars with Salma Hayek, the press discovered that he no longer has that tattoo.

Angelina wore seven staggered lines on her left arm with the coordinates of the birthplace of the most important people in her life, her six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, and the seventh corresponded to her ex-husbandbut before she revealed it, a lot of speculation was created by her presence.

It was in 2011 when many of her followers wondered if that new mark on her skin was the possible arrival of a seventh child, however, the same actress clarified that it was all a sign of love, “Well, if they knew that that’s the latitude and longitude then they would have quickly guessed that that is Brad’s birthplace. It’s Shawnee, Okla.”.

Those coordinates are now no longer seen on Jolie’s skin, although, according to the portal ‘Hello!’, it is not clear if the celebrity underwent the erasure process, which is performed with a laser and requires five sessions between which must be allowed to pass a period of between four and six weeks, so that the ink is completely eliminated from the skin.

The medium also speculates that it could only be covered with makeup, as they indicate that the trace of those numbers can still be seen.