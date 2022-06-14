Angelina Jolie to direct Salma Hayek in ‘Without Blood’

Demian Bichir will also be part of the cast.

Since the film set of ‘Eternals’ Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek have had an incredible friendship that we have been able to witness on different occasions. One of these was when the Veracruz woman invited the American to her 55th birthday partywhere they shared several fun moments, including the traditional cake bite in which Jolie took the opportunity to push the birthday girl’s face directly into the cake.

For the second time, the famous Hollywood stars will be able to share a set in a new production that will become the sixth film to be directed by Angelina Jolie, who will also serve as a screenwriter in this feature film based on the novel by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco ‘Without Blood’.

“I am honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to the cinema, and that Alessandro Baricco has entrusted me with the adaptation of his book, with its unique poetry and emotion and his way of seeing war and the questions it raises. about what we look for after a trauma or an injustice”, said the actress to a medium.

Baricco’s bestseller released in 2002 portrays the difficult situation of living with a tragic event and that Jolie has felt especially attracted and excited to be able to bring to the big screen.

The full cast has not yet been confirmed, but Salma Hayek will not be the only Mexican star to participate in this film. According to the actress, Demian Bichir will also join the production.

“Being directed by @AngelinaJolie is a dream come true. I have been a fan of her work as a filmmaker for many years. And as if that were not enough, I am also lucky enough to work with two great friends, Angelina and @demianbichiroficial! ”, She wrote on her Instagram account.

