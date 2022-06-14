Amber Heard’s new statements about the trial and her relationship with Johnny Depp: “We were horrible with each other”

Amber Heard’s Interview About Johnny Depp’s Trial

In his first television interview after the verdict, Amber Heard said she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in a defamation trial and said the “hatred” he received on social media was “not fair.””.

“I did and said horrible and unfortunate things throughout our relationship. I behaved horribly, almost unrecognizable to me ”, Said the actress in an interview segment for the program Today which aired on Tuesday.

“I spoke freely, openly and voluntarily about what I did. I talked about horrible language. I talked about being pressured to the point where I didn’t even know the difference between right and wrong.”

“I will always continue to feel like a part of this, like I am the other half of this relationship because I was. And it was ugly and could be very beautiful. It was very, very toxic. ”, recognized Heard before the cameras. “ We were horrible to each other.”

At the end of the interview, Heard said: “I made a lot of mistakes, but I always told the truth.”

In a clip from the interview that aired Monday morning, Heard, 36, said she understands why the Virginia jury reached its verdict in favor of her ex-husband. “I do not blame them. I actually get it. (Johnny Depp) He is a beloved character and people feel that he knows him. he is a fantastic actor ”Said the “Aquaman” actress.

In a preview of her interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that aired Monday, Heard said, “I don’t care what anyone thinks of me or what judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my home, in my marriage. behind closed doors. I don’t think the average person should know those things, so I don’t take it personally.”

“Even someone who is sure that I am worthy of all this hate and virulence. Even if they think I’m lying, they couldn’t even look me in the eye and tell me they think there was fair representation on social media.”, express. “ You can’t tell me that you think this has been fair ”, added the American actress.

A spokesman for Heard explained why he decided to offer an interview within days of the verdict. “Johnny Depp’s legal team went to the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media. Mrs. Heard simply intended to express her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the stand.”

In a conversation in good morning america Wednesday, Camille Vasquez, one of the actor’s lawyers, said she believes the “key” to Depp’s victory “It was the facts and the evidence, and Johnny’s chance to tell the truth for the first time.”

The seven-person jury unanimously found “clear and convincing evidence” that Heard defamed Depp, awarding him $15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, though Fairfaix County (Virginia) Judge Penney Azcarate lowered the latter amount to $350,000. For its part, the jury determined that Depp defamed Heard and must pay 2 million dollars.

In a statement after the verdict was known, Depp, who was not present in court, said: “The jury gave me my life back. I am truly honored.”

Heard, for her part, viewed the ruling as a “setback” for women. Her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, recently said her client plans to appeal the verdict.

On Tuesday, Depp joined TikTok and thanked his fans for their unconditional support. “To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We did the right thing together.”

“And now, we will all move forward together,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor continued. “You are, as always, my employers, and once again, I have no other way to say thank you, other than to say thank you. Then, thank you. My love and respect, JD.”

After hearing the words of her ex, the actress responded through her spokesperson. “Like Johnny Depp said it’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are going backwards. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is to be afraid to stand up and speak out.”said a spokesman for the actress.

