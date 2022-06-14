Amber Heard’s lawyer says the actress can’t pay Johnny Depp $10 million

After knowing the verdict of the most mediatic trial in the United States in which it was found that Amber Head and Johnny Depp smeared each otherthe actress’s lawyer reported that It does not have the capacity to pay the compensation imposed by the justice of US$10 million.

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, Amber’s lawyer, told the BBC that she does not have said money and that is why will appeal the ruling in search of lowering the amount.

According to what they maintain from their environment, the jurors saw themselves as opposites in the game of social networks and therefore, despite the fact that both were tried, the one who lost this battle is Head.

But what if Amber can’t pay the $10 million?

There are several possibilities about what could happen if the actress does not pay compensation to her ex-husband. First in main might pay a bond imposed by justice, but if this does not happen, Depp should execute the statement correspondent.

the most mediatic trial in the United States in which it was found that Amber Head and Johnny Depp defamed each other

In the most mediatic trial in the United States, it was found that Head and Depp defamed each other

In turn, legal experts indicate that justice could garnish your current and future wages If you do not comply with the judgment to pay and even if you declare bankruptcy, you may not pay off your debt.}

Another possibility and that involves a decision of the actor is that this do not execute the sentence and negotiate in agreement with Amber to reduce the amountsomething that few believe will happen.

Although the path is wide at the moment, the actor did not comment on these possibilities and it is expected to know what decision the actress will make in order to lower the high compensation in relation to Depp’s, which reaches 2 million dollars.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: The Trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They finished the judicial process that they faced for almost a month and that kept all of Hollywood, the media and the general public on edge. Now, this Wednesday the jury has established that Heard defamed his ex-husband in the article published in The Washington Post, in which he talks about raising his voice “against sexual violence”.

He also assured that the actor provided sufficient evidence to show that the Aquaman actress’s statement is totally false.

Continue reading the story

Although, in turn, the jury determined that Depp will have to pay him a compensation of two million dollars for defamation against his ex-wife.

While Amber was sentenced to pay 15 million dollars to Johnny (five of them, for punitive damages). The interpreter had described herself in the article as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse”, and although the letter did not bear the name of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, her career began to plummet after its publication. ; This is why he had to abandon his character as Jack Sparrow in the Disney saga and that of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Animals.

Johnny Depp beat Amber Heard in libel trial

Johnny Depp beat Amber Heard in libel trial

a stormy relationship

The actors met in 2009 during the filming of the film The Rum Diarybut only in 2012 did they begin a relationship since Depp had ended his courtship with Vanessa Paradis after 14 years.

After two years of dating, the actor confirmed that he was engaged to Amber and in 2015 they held a private ceremony in Australia. But the marriage was short-lived as the actress the following year He filed for divorce and there he was granted a perimeter restriction after having denounced him for assault.

“Throughout our relationship, Johnny Depp He has been verbally and physically abusive to me. He has a short fuse. He is often paranoid and his temper scares me,” Heard said in an affidavit.

This undoubtedly unbalanced the actor and therefore decided to take a release where he noted: “Given the brevity of this marriage and the recent tragic death of his mother, Johnny is not going to respond to any of the lurid and untrue stories, gossip and lies about his personal life, and hopes that the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved.” Quick”.

The actors met in 2009 during the filming of the movie The Rum Diary, but only in 2012 did they begin a relationship.

They met in 2009 while filming The Rum Diary, but only in 2012 did they begin a relationship.

A divorce in the midst of scandal

After several disputes the divorce ended. Although many believed that this would end the entire story behind this relationship, in 2018 Amber published a column in The Washington Post where she talked about violence without mentioning Depp, but which also caused the actor to make a lawsuit against him for defamation.

There he argued that Heard planned all this to end her career and that in reality she is not the victim but the perpetrator. In this lawsuit, Deep sought $50 million in damages.

In 2020, The Daily Mail newspaper released an audio where Amber is heard admitting that she hit the actor: “I don’t know what my hand movement was, but you’re fine, I didn’t hurt you, I didn’t punch you, I was just hitting you.”.

Then the actor speaks where he expresses his concern about the violence that was in the couple: “Baby, I told you once, I’m really scared that we’re a crime scene right now. There can be no violence, we should split up if there is.”

Months later Amber presents a countersuit for $100 million and that is why in April 2022 one of the most popular and media trials in the United States began.

Throughout May, both presented evidence, testimonies, witnesses and even spoke on the bench where they recounted the treatment of the couple and the critical situation in which they lived. On May 27, the seven jurors heard the final arguments and from that moment they began to deliberate until reaching the resolution that was released this Wednesday, in which Depp benefited.