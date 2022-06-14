Amber Heard’s lapidary comment against fans of Johnny Depp

Amber Heard gave her first interview after the trial against Johnny Depp – Credits: @Instagram @amberheard

Amber Heard gave his first post-trial interview with Johnny Depp in which he made a series of comments against the jury and the fans who supported the actor throughout the litigation. Yes ok the actress of Aquaman he had said he would avoid reporting for a few monthsreversed his decision and agreed to speak with the NBC network, where he left some sensations of what he experienced in almost six weeks in court in Fairfax, Virginia, United States.

Depp’s ex-wife slipped ironically that she had been severely affected by the sentence which was issued on June 1 after the seven jurors determined that has to pay US$15 million compensation, but will receive $2 millionby way of your counterclaim.

“I don’t care what they think of me nor the judgments that you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my house, in my marriage behind closed doors. I don’t think the average person should know those things.”launched the actress against the fans of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Amber Heard gave her first interview after the trial – Credits: @TV Capture

In addition, he indicated that he did not take personally the fact that there are people who do not know the background of the relationship. “Even someone who is sure that I am worthy of all this hate and virulence. Even if they think I’m lying, they couldn’t even look me in the eye and tell me they think there has been fair representation on social media. They cannot tell me that they consider this to have been fair.”, express.

After a question from the journalist Savannah Guthriewho indicated that despite the evidence he had presented and the testimony he gave at trial the jury had not believed him, the actress ironic about the credibility of Depp’s testimonies. “How can they judge you. [El jurado] sat for three weeks and listened nonstop and relentlessly to testimonials from paid employees, and, towards the end of the trial, people randoms [personas desconocidas]”, he pointed out about those who issued the final verdict.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were married for 15 months between 2015 and 2017 – Credits: @File

Heard insisted that he does not hold the jury responsible for having issued a verdict in favor of the actor and, with irony, explained the reason that he believes led them to make that decision: “I do not blame them. I actually understand them because [Johnny Depp] he is a beloved character and people feel they know him. He is a fantastic actor.”

In that line, she added that she was puzzled by the way in which the jury had described her as an unbelievable person. “How was it that after three weeks of testimony about how I had been made into an unbelievable person, They still didn’t believe a single word that came out of my mouth,” she said indignantly.

The actress gave her opinion on the “radical” differences that this trial had, in which the ruling was not in her favorand in which the protagonist of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory lost in the United Kingdom when he denounced the newspaper for defamation TheSun. Heard’s legal defense considered that it was an injustice that the jury did not take Depp’s defeat in London as a reference, although the actor’s lawyers also spoke about the issue and argued that they were different cases and situations. “I presented all the evidence and they did not believe me, what will happen to women who report without evidence,” he said.

