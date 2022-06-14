Amber Heard would be replaced as Mera in Aquaman 2

Another day, another report on what will happen with the future of Amber Heard and DC. As you know, the actress recently lost a defamation lawsuit brought against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The jury found that she made false claims and that she made them with malice. Given this, supposedly, the Warner Bros. Discovery studio has chosen to replace it in Aquaman 2.

According to the site Just Jared, a source revealed to them that the studio has made the decision to find another actress to play Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This means that Amber Heard would no longer appear as the romantic interest and superhero in the DC sequel. However, it is a rumor, since nothing has been officially announced by the producer.

There is a probability that this will happen if we remember that, exactly because of Heard’s accusations, the studio decided to fire Depp as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts saga. That is, he is aware of what happens with the scandals of his talent, although he does not seem to solve all these problems in the same way as revealed by the trial itself.

A point of contention during the legal process was precisely Heard’s role as Mera in the sequel to Aquaman – 73%. She claimed that it was because of the statements of Depp’s former lawyer, who said that she was lying when he talked about being a victim of abuse, that the studio decided to cut her role in the second part. This was part of her counterclaim argument for which she won 2 million through the verdict and it was proven that she was also defamed by her ex-partner.

However, one of those who testified for the trial was Walter Hamada, president of DC movies. In his testimony, he explained that since the filming of the first installment he had concerns about the chemistry between Heard and the protagonist Jason Momoa and that was the reason why the sequel had reduced the importance of Mera in the story and had nothing to do with it. do with his legal problems with Depp or the fans of this actor.

If it is true that they have chosen to replace her, it will hardly be to restore a more important role to Mera in history, since now the co-star will be Patrick Wilson, who plays the hero’s half-brother. But rather, according to this report, they will take advantage of some reshoots to change the actress and avoid a controversy when the time comes for the premiere.

The participation or lack thereof of Heard in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will not be the only headache for the study, as Ezra Miller, star of The Flash, has also gotten into several legal problems and, as far as is known, There are no plans to replace him, so that is another obstacle that the DC saga will have to face next year when both films are scheduled to be released. As for Heard, she is in trouble because she has said that she cannot pay the dozen of million ordered as part of the verdict.

