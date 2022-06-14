Amber Heard will appear longer in Aquaman 2!

New rumors assure that Warner increased the screen time that Amber Heard has in Aquaman 2

The screen time you will have Amber Heard on the new tape Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has undoubtedly been one of the most prominent issues in her trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Between campaigns to ask her to be replaced, rumors and contradictions, during the defamation trial it was mentioned that Amber Heard’s appearance time as Mera had been considerably reduced for the tape of Aquaman 2so that she only appeared 10 minutes on screenalthough the actress told the court that “I wouldn’t be surprised if they eliminated all my participation.”

Days after the victory was announced Johnny Depp at the trial, rumors began to emerge where they actually confirmed that the actress was removed your entire tape. But according to Inside the MagicMera’s presence is much larger than originally thought, because it seems that Warner Bros wants to do tests with the audience before making a final decision.

Here’s everything we know about Amber Heard’s presence as Mera in Aquaman 2!

Aquaman in the Courts

The legal battle not only left Heard will pay Depp a sum of more than 10 million dollars, but also an online petition for Warner Bros to replace the actress in the Aquaman film, which reached more than 4 million signatures.

After Depp’s lawyers called her liar for the opinion article that the actress published in the Washington Post In 2018, Heard said in court that Warner Bros “didn’t want” her to stay in the role of Mera and she allegedly had to fight to stay in the film. These statements were confronted by the president of DC Films: Walter Hamada, who in court assured that she I only had a minimal appearance in the film, since they never considered treating her as the protagonist.

However, after Hamada’s statements, the consultancy kathryn arnold said that they had effectively cut their involvement (the following statement was edited to avoid spoilers for Aquaman 2):

“It seems to me that now Mera is hurt […] and it does not appear until the end […] All interactions with Momoa’s character and certain action scenes were removed.” kathryn arnold

Originally, Hamada said that they were going to remove Heard due to problems with Jason Momoa, but Arnold assured in court that the actor and director james wan they were the ones who managed to convince the studio to keep her in the footage.

The Audience Tests have other data

New reports from the rumor portal Inside the Magic They claim that during the hearing test that Warner Bros carried out a few days ago they realized that Mera appears in the film about 20 or 25 minutes, more than double what was originally reported.

Warner Bros probably did this as a precautionary measure to gauge the level audience acceptance without having to make major changes to the tape. Remember that editing or modifying a tape can be expensive for studies, although they still have a long time to make changes without damaging the narrative structure or the main idea of ​​the film. But surely this will continue to be a topic of conversation until March 2023, when the movie finally opens in theaters.