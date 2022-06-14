Amber Heard loses her mind and answers Johnny Depp on TikTok

After her “defeat” in court, Amber Heard has lost her papers and has answered Johnny Depp on TikTok. The situation is complicated.

The end of the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp does not seem to have settled the discussion. The actress who plays Mere in the DC Extended Universe has set fire to the situation again after responding to her ex-husband on the social network TikTok. In a publication, the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He sent a message to all his fans. That message stated that he wanted to “move on” after the court verdict.

“To all my most precious, loyal and faithful fans,” Johnny Depp began on TikTok. “We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together. All because it mattered. Now, we will move forward together. You are, as always, my employers. Once again, I don’t know how to thank you other than to say thank you. So thanks. All my love and respect.” This was not amused by Amber Heard, who lost her temper and responded.

This has been the response of the actress to the publication in networks

Through a spokesperson, Amber Heard wanted to respond to Johnny Depp’s post on TikTok. “When he says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are going backwards,” the actress replied. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. “The message of the verdict for victims of domestic violence was afraid to stand up and make you speak.”

This was the statement that Amber Heard wrote after losing the trial against Johnny Depp. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken, because the mountain of proof and evidence was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power and influence of my ex-husband. I am even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It’s a setback. It turns back time to a time when a woman who spoke out could be shamed and humiliated in public. It pushes back the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously.”