Amber Heard has not only acted in Aquaman: these are the 10 films in which she has appeared | Entertainment

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have become a trend in social networks due to the controversial trial they are currently facing for damages, after the actress stated in an article from The Washington Post, in 2018who suffered domestic abuse by the actor.

Although Johnny Depp has been a great reference in cinema for all the films in which he has appeared, Amber Heard, who was born on April 22, 1986 in Austin, Texas, He has also had participations in films with good acceptance among the publicalthough her fame really increased when she married Johnny in 2015.

These are the films in which the actress has appeared:

Pineapple Express

The Joneses

Magic Mike XXL

Land of zombies

the danish girl

Her Smell

Aquaman

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

killer at home

Never surrender

How many movies did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard make together before their divorce?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they were just two actors working together before the legal drama started, but they only made two movies together. In 2011, Depp and Hunter S. Thompson were going to play the movie called ‘The Rum Diary’, but Thompson died before, so he ended up playing it with Aaron Eckhart, Giovanni Ribisi and Amber Heard.

The other film that the two actors made together was ‘London Fields’ where Amber Heard plays Nicola Six.

read also

Listen to the ‘Well Placed’ podcast