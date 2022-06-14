Amber Heard gets pissed off and reveals spoilers for Aquaman 2

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has concluded. However, the actress revealed details about Aquaman 2 during the judicial process.

Amber Heard confirmed in court against Johnny Deppa process that has lost, that Warner Bros. Pictures I didn’t want him to reprise the role of Mere in Aquaman 2. He said that he would have a significantly smaller role in the sequel to the king of atlantis. Apparently pissed off, the star of the DC Extended Universe dropped a few pretty major spoilers about the film. She did it a few days ago, during the defamation trial that involved her ex-husband.

There are several reports going around Aquaman 2 for months. According to what has been compiled about Amber Heard’s testimonials, and from the entertainment industry consultant catherine arnoldthe sequel to DC Comics It begins with Mera being rushed to the hospital so she can give birth. So the rumors that Arthur Curry and Mera have a son is true. From there, it seems that Mera disappears from the story entirely for a significant amount of time. Then she returns for a considerably important action sequence.

What will happen to Mera from the sequel?

According to an upset and furious Amber Heard, originally Mera was going to have a much bigger role in Aquaman 2. This was confirmed by Catherine Arnold at the trial: «Miss Heard told me that she ends up in the hospital in this new superhero movie and that she, in reality, she does not appear again until the end to close her story. But all of the interactions that she filmed with the character of Jason Momoa and all of her action scenes were cut from the montage.”

Before these statements, Amber Heard already stated that most of her scenes were removed. A recent report indicated that Mera may only have ten minutes on screen during the footage of Aquaman 2. There have also been rumors that Warner Bros. Pictures planned to replace her with another actress in the future. Having lost her mind, she wouldn’t be surprised if that ended up happening.