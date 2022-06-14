Amber Heard doesn’t blame jury for verdict in favor of Johnny Depp

AP

New York / 06.14.2022 09:46:00





In his first interview after the verdict, Amber Heard Said he don’t blame the jury which awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a harsh libel trial.

“I don’t blame them,” Heard told the co-host of Today Savannah Guthrie in an interview excerpt aired Monday on NBC. “In fact I understand, he is a beloved character and people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor.”

Today plans to air more of the interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday. The interview comes nearly two weeks after the verdict in which Heard was also awarded $2 million. after accusing Depp’s lawyers of defaming her.

Johnny Depp sued Heard for defamation in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she published in the newspaper. Washington Post in which he described himself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp’s lawyers said he was defamed even though he wasn’t mentioned by name in the article.

The verdicts capped a televised trial that Depp hoped would help restore his reputation. although it became a spectacle that offered a window into a volatile marriage from which both emerged with unclear career prospects.

Guthrie pressed Heard about her credibility and what this meant for the jury in the videos released on Monday. “There is no way to put it nicely. The jury reviewed the evidence you presented. They heard your testimony and they didn’t believe you,” she said. “They thought you were lying.”

Heard responded: “How could they not come to that conclusion? They sat there and listened to three non-stop weeks of tireless testimonials from paid employees” and witnesses the actress described as random people.

Depp, who has not yet done a formal interview sOn the case, he has said that the verdict “gave me my life back.” Amber Heard said in a statement after the verdict that she was heartbroken, while her attorney said in a separate interview on Today that her client was “demonized” on social media and that she plans to appeal.

“I don’t care what you think of me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume that the average person should know those things, so I don’t take it personally,” Heard told Guthrie.

“You couldn’t look me in the eye and say that you think there has been fair representation on social media. You can’t tell me that you think this has been fair,” Heard said.

The interview of Heard will also be included in the episode Friday’s Dateline.

PJG