Amber Heard denies she didn’t support Johnny Depp in staying sober

Amber Heard denied that she did not support Johnny Depp’s sobriety, sometimes drinking or using drugs in his company, as stated by the actor’s legal team.

The court in Fairfax, Virginia, heard an intense exchange Tuesday morning between the actress of Aquaman and attorney Camille Vasquez, as Depp’s team attempted to undermine Heard’s testimony.

Vasquez questioned why the actress did not stop drinking wine or using drugs in front of her husband, who claims he was an addict.

“Have you repeatedly testified that you were concerned about Mr. Depp’s substance abuse during your relationship?” the lawyer asked.

When Heard replied yes, Vasquez scoffed, “But you weren’t worried enough to stop using drugs or alcohol yourself.”

Heard testified that she only used drugs twice with Depp, early in their relationship in 2013, and has already testified about it in court.

“So you never changed your own behavior to support Mr. Depp and support his sobriety?” Vasquez continued.

The actress explained that she did not stop drinking wine with him, but that she supported him in many other ways to try to help him with his sobriety.

“I made a lot of changes to support his sobriety. I tried everything I could think of,” she assured.

The court saw a draft schedule for the couple’s wedding weekend in the Bahamas, which included a plan to throw a party with drugs.

The draft read “rehearsal dinner 7 pm” and then “after: dance party, drugs and music.”

“So you planned to have drugs at your wedding with someone you characterized as a drug addict?” the lawyer questioned.

Heard replied that “the plan ended up changing.”

“So your original idea was to do drugs on an island after your rehearsal dinner with the drug-fueled monster you were about to marry?” Vasquez countered.

The actress said that there was going to be marijuana on the island and that there were magic mushrooms at her bachelorette party held in the same place before the wedding.

He admitted that he sometimes liked to take drugs on special occasions.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over an article written in 2018 for Washington Postin which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The actor from pirates of the caribbean He is not named in the article, titled “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

However, Depp claims that the text falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser, which he adamantly denies, and that it has forced him to fight for roles in Hollywood. He is demanding US$50 million in compensation.

For his part, Heard is countersuing for US$100 million; he accuses Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against him and describes his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”