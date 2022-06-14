Amber Heard confirms her presence in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Lhe rumors about the professional situation of Amber Heard they don’t stop happening. Many point out that the actress is not part of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthe second film in the saga.

But it won’t be. The actress, in the words of her spokesperson to TMZ, confirmed that everything follows its course and that the character of Mere be represented by the interpreter.

“The rumors continue as they have from day one: inaccurate, insensitive and a little crazy,” explained the spokesperson for the renowned actress, in the spotlight in recent weeks.

The same medium states that the actress will not be removed from the film because her scenes playing Mera have already been recorded for a year. In addition, he received the corresponding financial amount from her for her role in the film production.

However, since Warner Bros They have not communicated anything about a possible reduction or not of the minute stipulated in the scenes of the film. Various reports indicated that his screen time went from 20-25 minutes to 10.

Amber Heard returns to film activity

Amber Heard is in the media spotlight after the recent trial for defamation that he held with Johnny Depp. The popular jury in Fairfax found the actress guilty.

Heard is sentenced to pay more than 10 million dollars as damages to Johnny Depp. your lawyer, Elaine Bredehoftdeclared that they will appeal the sentence and that Amber Heard You can’t afford that amount.

However, he will be able to continue doing his job, despite the criticism received through social networks.