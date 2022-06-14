Amber Heard broke the silence after the trial against Johnny Depp: what he said

Amber Heard gave an interview after losing her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s lawsuit for defamation. On the Today show, with host Savannah Guthrie, she discussed the ruling in Depp’s favor and the role of social media.

He explained that he understands why the Virginia jury reached its verdict in favor of Depp. “I do not blame them. Actually, I get it. He is a beloved character and people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor, ”said the actress.

On social media, people overwhelmingly supported the actor during the trial. On June 3, the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp (justice for Johnny Depp) had almost 20 billion views on TikTok, while #justiceforamberheard (justice for Amber Heard) had more than 80 million. At the time, hashtags like #amberheardisguilty (Amber Heard is guilty) had 900 million views on social media.

Along these lines, Heard said that she is not offended by public opinion about her: “I don’t care what you think of me, or what judgment you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home in my marriage, behind closed doors. ”. And she added: “I don’t suppose the average person should know these things, so I don’t take it personally.”

“But even if someone is sure that I deserve all this hate, even if you think I’m lying, you still can’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think there was fair representation on social media. You can’t tell me that you think this has been fair.”

Although the jury was supposed to stay away from social media during the process, Heard’s legal team said that factor still influenced the verdict. “There’s no way they weren’t influenced by that, and it was horrible,” said the interpreter’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft. “Really, it was lopsided,” she added.