Alexander Acha and Ana Bárbara join Rubí’s defense at La Academia

MEXICO CITY.- At the premiere of La Academia, which is celebrating 20 years of existence, Rubí, the fifteen-year-old who went viral in 2017 due to an invitation made by her father at the YouTube platform, where he urged “everyone” to attend the party of the now academic.

After the first presentation on the stage of La Academia, Rubí was again criticized by Horacio Villalobos and Lola Cortés, who let her know that “she has no voice”, to stay in the reality show.

Despite this, Reyna Grupera Ana Bárbara came to her defense and assured that she noticed improvement in Rubí.

“There have been singers who have started their careers without a big voice, but having good songs they have grown a lot,” said Ana Bárbara.

In addition, the director of this thirteenth generation Alexander Acha took the stage to give a strong message to all academics.

“I believe in everyone who is here, I want to make something clear, I am not going to allow bullying and ridicule, I am going to teach them not to remain silent when they feel that they are making fun of them,” the interpreter energetically mentioned.

Finally, Miriam Montemayor, the winner of the first generation of La Academia, took the stage to embrace Rubí in a hug to show her support.

“I want to see my beautiful quinceañera grow up,” he concluded.