Alejandro Muñante uses Johnny Depp’s trial to minimize violence against women | Politics

congressman Alexander Munanteof People’s Renewalused his social network to send an erroneous message about the case of Johnny Depp and his trial for defamation against his ex-partner Amber Heard, as he stated that many men do not have the financial resources to “clear their name” and continue the process as the actor could. Therefore, he insisted on defending “the rights of man” trying to minimize the reality that confirms the existence of a high percentage of gender violence and murders of women in Peru.

“A few days ago, the journalist Jaime Chincha and feminist groups criticized me for having dared meet with a collective that defends the rights of man. And what rights? Well, equal treatment before the law ”, he stated in a video, in which he made reference to the meeting he had with the self-styled ‘Association for the Rights of Man of Peru‘.

“ Just like Depp, many people find themselves in the same situation, only they do not have the means and resources to clear their names and obtain justice, and this is further aggravated if justice begins to punish based on the aggressor’s genitalia and not for the fact itself. Depp’s victory should lead us to reflect on the society we want to build, one where men or women are not criminalized just because they are; where the victim is cared for regardless of her sex or the sex of her victimizer; where the presumption of innocence prevails and the most important thing is the search for the truth”, he added.

Despite the fact that 2021 ended with 146 victims of femicide in the country and, in 52% of cases, the femicides were a partner or ex-partner of the deceased, the objective of the meeting of the legislator of the celestial bench with the aforementioned association, on May 16, was to discuss “his concern about the lack of impartiality that is being imparted in the courts due to Law 30364”, which he reiterated again in the video posted on his TikTok.

What is the law against gender violence about?

According to information from the official website of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP), Law 30364 establishes comprehensive mechanisms and policies for prevention, care and protection of victims, as well as compensation for damage. Also, “provides for the persecution, punishment and re-education of sentenced aggressors in order to guarantee women and the family group a life free of violence, ensuring the full exercise of their rights,” detailed on the web.

Help channels

If you know someone or are affected by acts of family or sexual violence, you can call Line 100 of the Ministry for Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.” In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the CEM or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).