Alejandro Muñante uses Johnny Depp’s trial to minimize violence against women | Politics

congressman Alexander Munanteof People’s Renewalused his social network to send an erroneous message about the case of Johnny Depp and his trial for defamation against his ex-partner Amber Heard, as he stated that many men do not have the financial resources to “clear their name” and continue the process as the actor could. Therefore, he insisted on defending “the rights of man” trying to minimize the reality that confirms the existence of a high percentage of gender violence and murders of women in Peru.

