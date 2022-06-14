Alejandro Muñante cites the Johnny Depp case to ratify his defense of the ‘rights of man’

The official used the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to ratify his position as defender of human rights. |Photo: Composition Infobae

Alexander Munantecongressman the caucus of People’s Renewal, has been involved in a controversy on social networks after a new message. The parliamentarian used as a reference the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, where violence towards the actor was evidenced, and indicated that some violent men fail to “do justice” why not They have the financial means to defend themselves..

in your post ratified his defense for “the rights of man”but minimized the current reality of gender violence and femicide that exist in Peru.

“A few days ago, the journalist Jaime Chincha and feminist groups criticized me for having dared to meet with a group that defends the rights of man. And what rights? Well, equal treatment before the law, “said the legislator in a TikTok video, where his meeting with the ‘Association for the Rights of Man of Peru’ was recalled.

The Renovación Popular congressman recalled the meeting he had with the ‘Peruvian Association for the Rights of Man’.| Video: TikTok

In this video, the parliamentarian linked the well-known case of Johnny Depp, where it was shown that the actor would have suffered domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard. Regarding this, she indicated that several men in the country are going through the same situation, but “they do not have the means and resources to clear their name and obtain justice”. Furthermore, he indicated that the situation would be aggravated if the sanctions were given based on the gender of the aggressor and/or victim.

“(…) This is further aggravated if justice begins to punish based on the genitals of the aggressor and not for the act itself (…) Depp’s victory should lead us to reflect on the society we want to build, one where men or women are not criminalized just because they are. ; where the victim is cared for regardless of their sex or the sex of their aggressor; where the presumption of innocence prevails and the most important thing is the search for the truth”, he asserts in the video.

These statements take place in a context in which the country is facing a serious situation in relation to gender-based violence and the number of femicides. In 2021, according to Andrea Pardo, part of the communication team of the NGO Manuela Ramos, 147 women were murdered and 5,000 disappeared. of the femicides, 52% of these were executed by the victim’s partner or ex-partner.

In the encounter with the ‘Association for the Rights of Man of Peru‘ on May 16, the main objective was to discuss “his concern about the lack of impartiality that is being imparted in the courts due to Law 30364″, a fact that he emphasized in the video published on networks.

It is important to mention that, after the meeting with said association, the celestial legislator considered that assaulted men are a minority in Perucompared to the cases of violence against women. “The violence perpetrated against men, children and the elderly cannot be ignored, covered up or made invisible. Just because it’s a minority doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.”commented to Jaime Chincha on Canal N.

“There is a special crime (femicide) that is for women, something that does not exist in the case of men. The crimes of homicide in general, in any of its modalities, protect human life, be it men or women. There should be standardization of sentences for crimes of homicide. There is a clear difference, not based on the fact, but in the genitals of the aggressor”he asserted emphatically in his pronouncement.

Finally, Muñante assured that all crimes of homicide should have the same sentence as a base, regardless of gender or other characteristics. “20 years minimum for all, that would be equality“, accurate.

